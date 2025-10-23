© 2025
The Roundtable

In "The Parts of Him I Kept" Natasha Williams recounts her coming of age with a schizophrenic father

By Joe Donahue
Published October 23, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT

One cold night, Natasha William's father drove his car into the New York Bay with her two-year-old half-sister in the backseat. She was the one to walk him past the column of hungry reporters demanding an explanation.

The headline in The Daily News read: Back from a Watery Grave. But Natasha's experiences growing up with her schizophrenic father in the gritty New York City of the 1970s are not so easily captured in a single headline.

Natasha Williams’ new book, “The Parts of Him I Kept: The Gifts of My Father's Madness,” is an intimate account of coming of age in the face of a father's schizophrenic unraveling.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
