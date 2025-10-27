-
Bard Center for Indigenous Studies will present a community fair starting on 11/1 featuring Julia Keefe Indigenous Big BandNovember is National American Indian Heritage Month and on the first of the month, the Bard Center for Indigenous Studies will present a community fair at Bard Fisher Center’s Sosnoff Theater which will include food, a makers’ market, and a performance by Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band.The Bard Center for Indigenous Studies Community Fair begins at 5:30 pm on Saturday, November 1 at Bard Fisher Center.