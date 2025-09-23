Book Picks - Oblong Books and Battenkill Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY and Suzanne Kulick & Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY.
Suzanna:
- Buckeye by Patrick Ryan
- Circle of Days by Ken Follett (event 9/24)
- A Particularly Nasty Case by Adam Kay
- Your Places Board Books by Jon Klassen (event 9/25)
- The Experiment by Rebecca Stead
- Reasons to Hate Me by Susan Metallo
Suzanne:
- The Everlasting by Alix E Hamilton
- Grandmother Moon by Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason
- The Bad Indians Book Club by Patty Krawec
- The Magical Yet by Angela DiTerlizzi
- We'll Prescribe You A Cat by Syou Ishida
Heather:
- Textile Protest: Artists, Activism, and the Historical Power of Resistance in Cloth by Julia Triston
- Mona’s Eyes by Thomas Schlesser, translated by Hildegarde Serle
- Art Work: On the Creative Life by Sally Mann
- Cat Nap written and illustrated by Brian Lies