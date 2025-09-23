© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books and Battenkill Books

By Joe Donahue
Published September 23, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY and Suzanne Kulick & Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY.

Suzanna:

  • Buckeye by Patrick Ryan
  • Circle of Days by Ken Follett (event 9/24)
  • A Particularly Nasty Case by Adam Kay
  • Your Places Board Books by Jon Klassen (event 9/25)
  • The Experiment by Rebecca Stead
  • Reasons to Hate Me by Susan Metallo

Suzanne: 

  • The Everlasting by Alix E Hamilton
  • Grandmother Moon by Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason
  • The Bad Indians Book Club by Patty Krawec
  • The Magical Yet by Angela DiTerlizzi
  • We'll Prescribe You A Cat by Syou Ishida

 
Heather: 

  • Textile Protest: Artists, Activism, and the Historical Power of Resistance in Cloth by Julia Triston
  • Mona’s Eyes by Thomas Schlesser, translated by Hildegarde Serle 
  • Art Work: On the Creative Life by Sally Mann
  • Cat Nap written and illustrated by Brian Lies
Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsOblong Booksbattenkill books
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content