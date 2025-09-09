Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore and The Book House & Marketblock Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Jim Havener from Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, NY and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY.
Cheryl McKeon:
- Buckeye by Patrick Ryan
- The Break-In by Katherine Faulkner
- The Horse –by Willy Vlautin
- The Invisible Parade by Leigh Bardugo and John Picacio
- A Truce That Is Not Peace by Miriam Toews
Jim Havener:
- Tilt by Emma Pattee
- Strangers and Intimates: The Rise and Fall of Private Life by Tiffany Jenkins
- James Baldwin: A Love Story by Nicholas Boggs
- The City Changes Its Face by Eimear McBride
- Dark Renaissance: The Dangerous Times and Fatal Genius of Shakespeare's Greatest Rival by Stephen Greenblatt