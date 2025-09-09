© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore and The Book House & Marketblock Books

By Joe Donahue
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from Jim Havener from Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, NY and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY.

Cheryl McKeon:

  • Buckeye by Patrick Ryan
  • The Break-In by Katherine Faulkner
  • The Horse –by Willy Vlautin
  • The Invisible Parade by Leigh Bardugo and John Picacio
  • A Truce That Is Not Peace by Miriam Toews

Jim Havener:

  • Tilt by Emma Pattee
  • Strangers and Intimates: The Rise and Fall of Private Life by Tiffany Jenkins
  • James Baldwin: A Love Story by Nicholas Boggs
  • The City Changes Its Face by Eimear McBride
  • Dark Renaissance: The Dangerous Times and Fatal Genius of Shakespeare's Greatest Rival by Stephen Greenblatt
Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsgreen toad bookstorethe book housemarket block books
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content