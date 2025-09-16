© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Golden Notebook and Kinderhook Books

By Joe Donahue
Published September 16, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Mindy Kay Bricker from Kinderhook Books in Kinderhook, NY.

JACKIE KELLACHAN:

  • Boy From The North Country by Sam Sussman
  • Katabasis by RF Kuang
  • Next of Kin: A Memoir by Gabrielle Hamilton
  • Calling In: How To Start Making Change With Those You'd Rather Cancel by Loretta Ross
  • The Big One: How We Must Prepare For Future Deadly Pandemics by Michael Osterholm and Mark Olshaker
  • Pocket Bear by Katherine Applegate
  • Arcos Little House by Jess Fogel
  • Hansel and Gretel by Stephen King and Maurice Sendak

MINDY KAY BRICKER:

  • A New New Me by Helen Oyeyemi
  • Hunchback by Saou Ichikawa
  • Exit Zero by Marie-Helene Bertino
  • Your Places box set (Your Farm, Your Forest, Your Island) by Jon Klassen
  • Upstate Now: Art, Design, and Rural Life in the Hudson Valley and Catskills by Michel Arnaud with Jane Creech
  • Dead and Alive: Essays by Zadie Smith
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
