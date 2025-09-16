Book Picks - Golden Notebook and Kinderhook Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Mindy Kay Bricker from Kinderhook Books in Kinderhook, NY.
JACKIE KELLACHAN:
- Boy From The North Country by Sam Sussman
- Katabasis by RF Kuang
- Next of Kin: A Memoir by Gabrielle Hamilton
- Calling In: How To Start Making Change With Those You'd Rather Cancel by Loretta Ross
- The Big One: How We Must Prepare For Future Deadly Pandemics by Michael Osterholm and Mark Olshaker
- Pocket Bear by Katherine Applegate
- Arcos Little House by Jess Fogel
- Hansel and Gretel by Stephen King and Maurice Sendak
MINDY KAY BRICKER:
- A New New Me by Helen Oyeyemi
- Hunchback by Saou Ichikawa
- Exit Zero by Marie-Helene Bertino
- Your Places box set (Your Farm, Your Forest, Your Island) by Jon Klassen
- Upstate Now: Art, Design, and Rural Life in the Hudson Valley and Catskills by Michel Arnaud with Jane Creech
- Dead and Alive: Essays by Zadie Smith