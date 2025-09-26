© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Jake Tapper's new book is "Race Against Terror: Chasing an Al Qaeda Killer at the Dawn of the Forever War"

By Joe Donahue
Published September 26, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT

CNN’s Jake Tapper joins us this morning for a conversation about America’s long struggle with terrorism — from the battlefields of Afghanistan to the aftermath of the Arab Spring, and the challenges we continue to face at home. His new book, "Race Against Terror: Chasing an Al Qaeda Terrorist at the Dawn of the Forever War," uncovers one of the most remarkable but little-known cases in recent history.

It begins in 2011, when a man fleeing unrest in North Africa was stopped by Italian authorities. Almost casually, he admitted to being an Al Qaeda operative responsible for the deaths of U.S. soldiers. That stunning revelation set in motion an international investigation, connecting refugee boats, courtrooms, intelligence agencies, and the Oval Office itself.

We’ll talk with Jake Tapper about how America’s war on terror has changed the country and the world, why it continues to matter today in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, how the assassination of Charlie Kirk offers a stark warning against extremism on the American home front, and the heroism required to protect our freedoms.

The new book is: "Race Against Terror: Chasing an Al Qaeda Terrorist at the Dawn of the Forever War." We welcome Jake Tapper to the RT.

Tags
The Roundtable jake tapperRace Against Terror: Chasing an Al Qaeda Terrorist at the Dawn of the Forever War
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    First ever Oldster Magazine Variety Hour at the Unicorn Bar on 10/1
    Joe Donahue
    "The Oldster Magazine Variety Hour Presents: What I Did For Love" a one-night event featuring story and song performances, hosted by founder of Oldster Magazine, Sari Botton.The event is a fundraiser for Unicorn Bar in Kingston, New York and will feature appearances by Amy Rigby, Chris Wells, Carolita Johnson, Paul Leschen, Joan Juliet Buck, Francesca Hoffman, and Brian Macaluso.Taking place on Wednesday, October 1, this will be the first in-person event for Oldster Magazine, coinciding with Sari Botton's 60th birthday.
  • The Roundtable
    O+ Festival 2025 celebrates 15 years of exchanging art and medicine
    Joe Donahue
    From October 10 through 12, Kingston, New York will once again host the O+ Festival - now celebrating its 15th anniversary. This unique gathering began in 2010 with a bold exchange: artists and musicians offered their talents in return for healthcare services.This year’s festival features performances by Kool Keith, the Fiery Furnaces, and an appearance by author Jonathan Lethem. For three days, the city transforms into a vibrant creative commons, with murals, concerts, and installations filling public spaces, galleries, and clubs.
  • Jamea Richmond-Edwards leading a class at the Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College, February 2023. Photograph by Janelle Rodriguez.
    The Roundtable
    "Jamea Richmond-Edwards: Another World and Yet the Same" at The Wellin
    Sarah LaDuke
    The exhibition “Jamea Richmond-Edwards: Another World and Yet the Same” is on view at The Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College through June 14, 2026. Jamea Richmond-Edwards and Alexander Jarman, Assistant Curator of Exhibitions and Academic Outreach at The Wellin, join us.