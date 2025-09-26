Jake Tapper's new book is "Race Against Terror: Chasing an Al Qaeda Killer at the Dawn of the Forever War"

CNN’s Jake Tapper joins us this morning for a conversation about America’s long struggle with terrorism — from the battlefields of Afghanistan to the aftermath of the Arab Spring, and the challenges we continue to face at home. His new book, "Race Against Terror: Chasing an Al Qaeda Terrorist at the Dawn of the Forever War," uncovers one of the most remarkable but little-known cases in recent history.

It begins in 2011, when a man fleeing unrest in North Africa was stopped by Italian authorities. Almost casually, he admitted to being an Al Qaeda operative responsible for the deaths of U.S. soldiers. That stunning revelation set in motion an international investigation, connecting refugee boats, courtrooms, intelligence agencies, and the Oval Office itself.

We’ll talk with Jake Tapper about how America’s war on terror has changed the country and the world, why it continues to matter today in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, how the assassination of Charlie Kirk offers a stark warning against extremism on the American home front, and the heroism required to protect our freedoms.

The new book is: "Race Against Terror: Chasing an Al Qaeda Terrorist at the Dawn of the Forever War." We welcome Jake Tapper to the RT.