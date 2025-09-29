Charming and accessible, "Outside In and the Inside Out" by Emmy Kastner is the biographical picture book about Arnold Lobel, a Schenectady native, the Newberry and Caldecott award-winning author-illustrator behind the beloved Frog and Toad series. Arnold Lobel was many things: a quiet observer, an avid reader, and the kind of man who kept a gorilla suit in his closet, just in case. Above all else, Arnold was an artist and a storyteller. And he infused pieces of himself in the characters he created.Emmy Kastner is an author and illustrator of several books for children, including While You're Asleep and the Nerdy Babies board book series. She will be at the Main Schenectady County Public Library at 6PM tonight.