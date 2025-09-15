Panda Bear at 2025 Woodsist Festival 9/20

As a solo artist and a founding member of Animal Collective, Noah Lennox has been making adventurous, generation-defining music for a quarter-century as Panda Bear. His newest album, “Sinister Grift” – his first solo record since 2019’s “Buoys,” came out in February of this year on British indie label Domino.

Panda Bear is playing Woodsist Festival at Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York and he spoke with Will Hermes for WAMC.

Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire” and “Lou Reed: The King of New York.”