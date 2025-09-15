© 2025
The Roundtable

Panda Bear at 2025 Woodsist Festival 9/20

By Will Hermes
Published September 15, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
As a solo artist and a founding member of Animal Collective, Noah Lennox has been making adventurous, generation-defining music for a quarter-century as Panda Bear. His newest album, “Sinister Grift” – his first solo record since 2019’s “Buoys,” came out in February of this year on British indie label Domino.

Panda Bear is playing Woodsist Festival at Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York and he spoke with Will Hermes for WAMC.

Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire” and “Lou Reed: The King of New York.”

panda bear, woodsist festival, arrowood farms, music festival
Will Hermes
Related Content
  • Ani DiFranco 2025 © EMily Butler Photography
    The Roundtable
    Ani DiFranco on the exhausting gauntlet of wanting everyone to be free
    Will Hermes
    Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco is renowned for her outspoken politics, staunch feminism, and commitment to activism. Since 1989, she’s released more than 20 records, and championed the work of other artists on her Righteous Babe label. She’s on a summer tour with Hurray for the Riff Raff and she spoke with Will Hermes for WAMC.
  • Artwork for Dromfest 2025
    The Roundtable
    Dromfest 2025 in Catskill, NY
    Will Hermes
    Dromfest, the ’90s indie rock festival in the Catskill, NY hosted by Dromedary Records, will hold its 2025 edition over Labor Day Weekend (August 29-31) at The Avalon. (As of this posting, Saturday and Sunday are sold out but there are tickets for Friday.)Friend of the Roundtable Will Hermes spoke with Dromedary Records founder Al Crisafulli.
  • The Roundtable
    New documentary film "No One Cares About Crazy People" will screen at The Townhall Theatre on 9/6
    Sarah LaDuke
    The new documentary film, “No One Cares About Crazy People” explores the mental health crisis in America through intimate personal stories and urgent social commentary.The film, directed and produced by Gail Freedman, was inspired by Vermont author Ron Powers's acclaimed book of the same name. Powers, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, shares his own family's tragedy - losing his younger son, a musical prodigy, to suicide at age 20 - while following grassroots advocates working to reform the broken mental health system in the United States.“No One Cares About Crazy People” will screen at The Townhall Theatre in Middlebury, Vermont this Saturday, September 6, at 2 p.m.
  • The Roundtable
    Paul Muldoon and Rogue Oliphant will be performing at Cherry Valley Artworks on 8/30
    Joe Donahue
    Rogue Oliphant is a collective of musicians that specialize in original songs, and accompanying spoken word lyrics by the Pulitzer Prize winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon and Paul Muldoon and Rogue Oliphant will be performing at Cherry Valley Artworks on August 30th at 7:30 PM.Paul Muldoon & Rogue Oliphant have a new single and Album - Visible from Space. This is what happens when a World-renowned poet joins forces with an all-star musical collective - a transcendent fusion of lyrical spoken-word storytelling and genre-crossing arrangements. The album, Visible from Space, arrives via Soul Selects Records on Friday, September 12th.