Paul Muldoon and Rogue Oliphant will be performing at Cherry Valley Artworks on 8/30

Rogue Oliphant is a collective of musicians that specialize in original songs, and accompanying spoken word lyrics by the Pulitzer Prize winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon and Paul Muldoon and Rogue Oliphant will be performing at Cherry Valley Artworks on August 30th at 7:30 PM.

Paul Muldoon & Rogue Oliphant have a new single and Album - Visible from Space. This is what happens when a World-renowned poet joins forces with an all-star musical collective - a transcendent fusion of lyrical spoken-word storytelling and genre-crossing arrangements. The album, Visible from Space, arrives via Soul Selects Records on Friday, September 12th.

We welcome Paul Muldoon and Pam Noonan from Cherry Valley Artworks to tell us more.