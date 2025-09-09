© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Movement Day 2025 will be held on 9/20 at Oakdale Beach in Hudson, NY

By Joe Donahue
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT

Movement Day 2025 is a community movement event to promote and support the work of Greater Hudson Promise Neighborhood. They work to strengthen our community and support children and families to reach their potential from cradle to career. Every family in the community is supported and given the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive. 

There are two goals for Movement Day 2025. First, rally support for Promise's work to help those who need it most in our community. Second, coming together to strengthen community through movement. 

A full day celebration of fitness, fun, and community is planned for Oakdale Beach in Hudson, NY.

Joan Hunt serves as the Executive Director of the Greater Hudson Promise Neighborhood in Hudson, NY and Adolfo Lopez - Assistant Director of The Greater Hudson Promise Neighborhood

Tags
The Roundtable Movement Day 2025Greater Hudson Promise NeighborhoodJoan HuntAdolfo Lopez
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Ken Burns will be at the Palace Theatre on 9/10 with a special preview of his upcoming documentary "The American Revolution"
    Joe Donahue
    Award winning filmmaker Ken Burns will be in Albany tomorrow night for a special preview of his upcoming landmark film “The American Revolution” at 7:00 pm at the Palace Theatre in Albany.
  • The Roundtable
    Learning more about NYS Rural Ambulance Services Task Force
    Joe Donahue
    Rural ambulance services across New York State are facing a growing crisis that threatens the health and safety of small communities. For decades, these services have relied heavily on volunteers, but that model is straining under modern realities. Fewer people are available to volunteer, while the demand for emergency medical services continues to rise due to aging populations, chronic health conditions, substance abuse, and mental health emergencies.Recognizing these challenges, the New York State Legislature created the Rural Ambulance Services Task Force. The Task Force brings together representatives from state government, EMS professionals, and local stakeholders to study the state of rural emergency care.
  • The Roundtable
    Marianne Leone's new book is "Christina the Astonishing"
    Joe Donahue
    Marianne Leone is an actress, essayist, and screenwriter. She is the author of three memoirs “Jesse,” “Ma Speaks Up,” and most recently “Five-Dog Epiphany.” She had a recurring role on HBO’s “The Sopranos” as Joanne, Christophers Mother. She has also appeared in films by David O. Russell, Larry David, and John Sayles.Her latest project is a novel, and it is “Christina the Astonishing.” It’s a coming-of-age novel told from the perspective of an irrepressible girl by the name of Christina. Her encounters with Catholic school, nuns, Italian mothers, and smalltown Massachusetts all come together in one brewing stew.