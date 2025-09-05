© 2025
The Roundtable

Learning more about NYS Rural Ambulance Services Task Force

By Joe Donahue
Published September 5, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT

Rural ambulance services across New York State are facing a growing crisis that threatens the health and safety of small communities. For decades, these services have relied heavily on volunteers, but that model is straining under modern realities. Fewer people are available to volunteer, while the demand for emergency medical services continues to rise due to aging populations, chronic health conditions, substance abuse, and mental health emergencies.

At the same time, rural agencies struggle with escalating operational costs and reimbursement rates from Medicaid and other insurers that fall well below the true expense of care. For many small towns, keeping ambulances on the road has become an unsustainable financial burden.

Recognizing these challenges, the New York State Legislature created the Rural Ambulance Services Task Force. The Task Force brings together representatives from state government, EMS professionals, and local stakeholders to study the state of rural emergency care.

To tell us more we welcome Mark Spiezio - Chief of Operations of The Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and Michael Benanti - Assistant EMS Coordinator in Ulster County.

Mark Spiezio Michael Benanti New York State Legislature
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
