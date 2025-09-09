Movement Day 2025 is a community movement event to promote and support the work of Greater Hudson Promise Neighborhood. They work to strengthen our community and support children and families to reach their potential from cradle to career. Every family in the community is supported and given the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive. There are two goals for Movement Day 2025. First, rally support for Promise's work to help those who need it most in our community. Second, coming together to strengthen community through movement. A full day celebration of fitness, fun, and community is planned for Oakdale Beach in Hudson, NY.