Live from Lake Placid: WAMC's Pat Bradley and NCPR's Cara Chapman and Emily Russell

Joe Donahue is joined by WAMC's Pat Bradley and NCPR's Cara Chapman and Emily Russell to set the scene for this WAMC on The Road broadcast from The High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid, New York. They also preview the Adirondack Roundtable panel conversations that will air on both WAMC and NCPR later in the show.

Pat Bradley has been WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief for decades. She has won every major journalism award both personally and as part of the WAMC news team. Headquartered in Plattsburgh, NY, she covers a region that goes from Glens Falls to Canada, Vermont and the Adirondack Park.

Cara Chapman is the Champlain Valley Reporter for NCPR. She is a lifelong resident of the region. She has collaborated with her newsroom colleagues on award-winning series focused on locals lost to the opiate epidemic and the widespread shortage of EMS volunteers.

Emily Russell is the Adirondack Reporter and assistant News Director at North Country Public Radio. She is also the co-host of the NCPR podcast, If All Else Fails, a 6-episode limited series on far-right extremism in Upstate NY.