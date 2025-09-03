© 2025
The Roundtable

The Hanger in Troy presents WAMM Fest 2025 on 9/14

By Joe Donahue
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT

WAMM Fest 2025 — the Capital Region’s first festival dedicated entirely to women-led music. Happening Sunday, September 14 at The Hangar in Troy, the event will bring together powerful harmonies, blazing guitars, and fearless voices across genres, plus a marketplace of women-owned businesses.

This morning, we will talk about the music, the mission, and the movement behind this new event — and share some inspiring stories from their artists. To tell us more, we welcome:

  • Niki Kaos — musician, journalist, and event producer in the Capital Region; founder of WAMM (Women Are Making Music) and co-producer of WAMM Fest.
  • Shannon Tehya — singer-songwriter and frontwoman of Shannon Tehya & The Troupe; WAMM Fest headliner with recent singles and festival appearances.
  • Joanne DelCarpine (Joanne’s Driving the Bus)
WAMM Festival 2025Niki KaosShannon TehyaJoanne DelCarpine
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
