The Hanger in Troy presents WAMM Fest 2025 on 9/14
WAMM Fest 2025 — the Capital Region’s first festival dedicated entirely to women-led music. Happening Sunday, September 14 at The Hangar in Troy, the event will bring together powerful harmonies, blazing guitars, and fearless voices across genres, plus a marketplace of women-owned businesses.
This morning, we will talk about the music, the mission, and the movement behind this new event — and share some inspiring stories from their artists. To tell us more, we welcome:
- Niki Kaos — musician, journalist, and event producer in the Capital Region; founder of WAMM (Women Are Making Music) and co-producer of WAMM Fest.
- Shannon Tehya — singer-songwriter and frontwoman of Shannon Tehya & The Troupe; WAMM Fest headliner with recent singles and festival appearances.
- Joanne DelCarpine (Joanne’s Driving the Bus)