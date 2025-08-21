© 2025
The Roundtable

New Marlborough Meeting House hosts the talk "Trump, Tariffs, and the Trouble Ahead" with Paul Krugman led by Ellen Pollock

By Joe Donahue
Published August 21, 2025 at 11:38 AM EDT

“Trump, Tariffs, and the Trouble Ahead” is the name of the talk to be given by Paul Krugman the Nobel Prize-winning economist and former “New York Times” columnist at the New Marlborough Meeting House. It will explore the political and economic fallout of the second Trump Administration as well as the state of the nation and his career as one of Americas most prominent public intellectuals. It will be a candid and lively discussion led by Ellen Pollock, the Business Editor of “The New York Times.”

Krugman’s event has now sold out but there are many other upcoming events including a spectacular weekend on the 23rd and 24th featuring food experts Ruth Reichl and Kevin West.    

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
