The Roundtable

Giri Nathan's new book is “Changeover: A Young Rivalry and a New Era of Men's Tennis”

By Joe Donahue
Published August 21, 2025 at 11:23 AM EDT

Award Winning tennis Writer Giri Nathan joins us to tell us the story of the end of one epic era in the sport of tennis and the birth of another in “Changeover: A Young Rivalry and a New Era of Men's Tennis.”

For more than two decades Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal collectively dominated men’s tennis. The big three swept aside generation after generation of young hopefuls for so long that it became difficult to envision what the game would even looks like when they finally put down the rackets.

Well then came last year, the first year since 2002 that none of them one a major tournament and a technicolor future was revealed. The Grand Slams were evenly divided by a pair of prodigies in their early twenties. The effervescent showman Carlos Alcaraz, whose seemingly infinite variety of shots won him the French Open and Wimbledon. Then, the relentlessly cool Jannick Sinner, whose power and precision secured him the Australian Open and the U.S. Open even amidst a doping controversy.

Giri Nathan "Changeover: A Young Rivalry and a New Era of Men's Tennis."
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
