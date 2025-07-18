© 2025
The Roundtable

Rescission package - special programming morning

By Ian Pickus,
Sarah Gilbert Sarah LaDukeJoe Donahue
Published July 18, 2025 at 6:09 PM EDT

WAMC's CEO Sarah Gilbert, "Roundtable" producer Sarah LaDuke, "Roundtable" host Joe Donahue and News Director Ian Pickus welcome special guests for the the second half of special coverage after the rescission package was approved by Congress.

Guests include former president of ProPublica now consulting at Gallatin Advisory Richard Tofel; NY 20 New York Congressman Paul Tonko; host of Morning Edition on NPR Michel Martin; and retired Executive Editor of The Washington Post and author of "Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post" Martin Baron.

Ian Pickus
Sarah Gilbert
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
