Rescission package - special programming morning

WAMC's CEO Sarah Gilbert, "Roundtable" producer Sarah LaDuke, "Roundtable" host Joe Donahue and News Director Ian Pickus welcome special guests for the the second half of special coverage after the rescission package was approved by Congress.

Guests include former president of ProPublica now consulting at Gallatin Advisory Richard Tofel; NY 20 New York Congressman Paul Tonko; host of Morning Edition on NPR Michel Martin; and retired Executive Editor of The Washington Post and author of "Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post" Martin Baron.