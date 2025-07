WAMC's CEO Sarah Gilbert, "Roundtable" producer Sarah LaDuke, "Roundtable" host Joe Donahue and News Director Ian Pickus welcome special guests for the the second half of special coverage after the rescission package was approved by Congress.

Guests include Vermont Sen. Peter Welch, Mass. Rep. Jim McGovern, WNYC CEO LaFontaine Oliver, musician Natalie Merchant, NPR's Steve Inskeep, and NPR's Scott Simon.