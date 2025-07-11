Book Picks - Oblong Books and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.
Lily Bartels:
- Ubac and Me: A Life of Love and Adventure With a French Mountain Dog by Cédric Sapin-Dufour, trans. by Adriana Hunter
- Atmosphere: A Love Story by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- A Marriage at Sea: A True Story of Love, Obsession, and Shipwreck by Sophie Elmhirst
- Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall
- Beneath Our Feet: Everyday Discoveries Shaping History by Michael Lewis and Ian Richardson
- Angelica: For Love and Country in a Time of Revolution by Molly Beer
Suzanne Hermans:
- How to Dodge a Cannonball by Dennard Dayle
- French Windows by Antoine Laurain, translated by Louise Rogers Lalaurie
- So Far Gone by Jess Walter
- Codebreaker by Jay Martel
- Kill Creatures by Rory Power
- Best of All Worlds by Kenneth Oppel