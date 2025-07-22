Book Picks: Northshire Bookstore and Merritt Bookstore

This week's Book Picks comes from Tara Ludwin from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.

Tara:



The Lilac People by Milo Todd

Swans of Harlem by Karen Valby

The Bletchley Riddle by Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin

Show Us Who You Are by Elle McNicoll

Attack of the Black Rectangles by A.S. King

The Last Hope School for Magical Delinquents by Nicki Pau Preto

They Call Me No Sam by Drew Daywalt

Murray and Bun by Adam Stower

Prince & Knight by Daniel Haack

Stalactite & Stalagmite by Drew Beck Meyer

Kira:

