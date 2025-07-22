Book Picks: Northshire Bookstore and Merritt Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Tara Ludwin from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.
Tara:
- The Lilac People by Milo Todd
- Swans of Harlem by Karen Valby
- The Bletchley Riddle by Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin
- Show Us Who You Are by Elle McNicoll
- Attack of the Black Rectangles by A.S. King
- The Last Hope School for Magical Delinquents by Nicki Pau Preto
- They Call Me No Sam by Drew Daywalt
- Murray and Bun by Adam Stower
- Prince & Knight by Daniel Haack
- Stalactite & Stalagmite by Drew Beck Meyer
Kira:
- Vera, or Faith by Gary Shteyngart
- Culpability by Bruce Holsinger
- On the Calculation of Volume by Solvej Balle
- Girl on Girl by Sophie Gilbert
- 84, Charing Cross Road by Helene Hanff
- The Sisterhood of Ravensbrück: How an Intrepid Band of Frenchwomen Resisted the Nazis in Hitler's All-Female Concentration Camp by Lynne Olson
- Pelican Girls by Julia Malye
- The Duchess of Bloomsbury Street by Helene Hanff