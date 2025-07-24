The Woodstock Film Festival presents "The Librarians" 8/8 at Upstate Films in Saugerties

The Woodstock Film Festival will present a special Book Banning and Freedom of Expression event featuring a screening of The Librarians, a powerful new film by acclaimed director Kim A. Snyder, followed by a post-screening conversation with the filmmaker at Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre on August 8th in Saugerties.

"The Librarians," which made its world premiere at Sundance and continued on to SXSW and Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, explores the urgent moment we find ourselves in. As an unprecedented wave of book banning is sparked in Texas, Florida, and beyond, librarians under siege join forces as unlikely defenders fighting for intellectual freedom on the front lines of democracy, flanked by concerned community members and young readers.

The film is told through the personal experiences of librarians under siege and the everyday patriots who join their ranks in defense of the books. Kim A. Snyder is an Academy Award nominee and Peabody Award-winning Director / Producer of The Librarians that premiered at this year’s Sundance.