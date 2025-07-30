The Fremonts blend americana music and storytelling with a cabaret aesthetic.They decided instead to re-record their two original albums.As a partner piece to their updated albums, The Fremonts released a music video of their song “Ketamine Happy Hour,” a comic reflection on their experiences with alternative therapies for depression.Both albums and the music video were released on all streaming platforms last Friday. The Fremonts are performing at The Apple Tree Inn in Lenox, Massachusetts on Friday, August 1 and at Tilda’s Kitchen and Market in Kingston, New York on Friday, August 8, with other dates in Stockbridge, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Becket throughout August. More information on their website – thefremontsmusic.com

Listen • 17:45