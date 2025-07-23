© 2025
The Roundtable

94th Annual Woodstock Library Fair 7/26

By Joe Donahue
Published July 23, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

This year’s theme for the 94th Anniversary Library Fair is “Which Way the Wind Blows” this Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 10am to 5pm.

July 26 is a home-town party celebrating Woodstock as a center of the arts: painting, sculpture, poetry, music, fiction, nonfiction, pottery — “all the arts for which Woodstock is known.”

Celebrate the many eras of Woodstock history since our first library fair in 1931. There will. Be live music, Beer & Wine, Food, Clothing & Book Sale, Kids Fun (face painting, hat making) on “Forever Green” Library Lawn!

It is also a celebration of artists whose contributions to music and literature are world renowned. The Friends of the Woodstock Library president Michael Hunt joins us.

Tags
The Roundtable michael huntWoodstock Library Fairwoodstock library
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
