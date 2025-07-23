94th Annual Woodstock Library Fair 7/26

This year’s theme for the 94th Anniversary Library Fair is “Which Way the Wind Blows” this Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 10am to 5pm.

July 26 is a home-town party celebrating Woodstock as a center of the arts: painting, sculpture, poetry, music, fiction, nonfiction, pottery — “all the arts for which Woodstock is known.”

Celebrate the many eras of Woodstock history since our first library fair in 1931. There will. Be live music, Beer & Wine, Food, Clothing & Book Sale, Kids Fun (face painting, hat making) on “Forever Green” Library Lawn!

It is also a celebration of artists whose contributions to music and literature are world renowned. The Friends of the Woodstock Library president Michael Hunt joins us.