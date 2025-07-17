© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Meryl Gordon delves into the life of Perle Mesta in "The Woman Who Knew Everyone"

By Joe Donahue
Published July 17, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT

Author Meryl Gordon’s new biography “The Woman Who Knew Everyone: The Power of Perle Mesta, Washington’s Most Famous Hostess” delves into the life of Perle Mesta, a prominent socialite, political hostess, activist, and U.S. envoy to Luxembourg.

Renowned for her lavish parties that attracted politicians and celebrities, Mesta was a confidant to Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and Lyndon Johnson. Her diplomatic role inspired the hit musical “Call Me Madam” starring Ethel Merman. Beyond her social endeavors Mesta was a pioneering supporter of the Equal Rights Amendment and played a crucial role in democratic fundraising, notably aiding Truman’s 1948 campaign.

Meryl Gordon is a journalism professor at New York University, author of “Mrs. Astor Regrets” and joins us to discuss her new book.

[Encore airing. Originally aired January 2025.]

Tags
The Roundtable Meryl GordonPerle Mestabiography
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Matt Richtel's "How We Grow Up: Understanding Adolescence"
    Joe Donahue
    Matt Richtel is a reporter at “The New York Times” he received the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for a series of articles about distracted driving that he expanded into his first nonfiction book “A Deadly Wandering.” His latest book is “How We Grow Up.”Matt Richtel spent nearly two years reporting a nine part “New York Times” award winning series on the post pandemic adolescent health crisis called the “Inner Pandemic.” It was eye opening, in depth, and a sobering look at our country that certainly captivated readers. The project left Richtel with more questions than answers. He now has responded with a deeply reported new science book “How We Grow Up: Understanding Adolescence.”
  • The Roundtable
    Clémence Michallon discusses new thriller "Our Last Resort" at Saratoga Springs Library 7/17
    Joe Donahue
    Clémence Michallon returns with “Our Last Resort” a twisty tale of childhood cult survival wrapped around a psychological “who done it” set against the backdrop of a luxury resort in the state of Utah. Clémence Michallon will be at a Northshire Bookstore event being held at the Saratoga Springs Library tomorrow night, July 17th, at 6 p.m.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks: Chatham Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come from Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.
  • The Roundtable
    Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell's new book is "G.O.A.T. Wisdom: How to Build a Truly Great Business--From the Founders of Beekman 1802”
    Joe Donahue
    Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer Purcell are good friends of the station and have been on several times to talk about their business Beekman 1802. They launched the business in one of New York’s poorest counties with no funding and in the middle of a punishing recession. They didn’t have much of a business plan, but they did have some timeless wisdom that Brent’s and Josh’s parents and grandparents taught them. The "greatest of all time" principles for good living that can also be used as a foundation for any business. That led them to the new book “G.O.A.T. Wisdom: How to Build a Truly Great Business--From the Founders of Beekman 1802.”