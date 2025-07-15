© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell's new book is "G.O.A.T. Wisdom: How to Build a Truly Great Business--From the Founders of Beekman 1802”

By Joe Donahue
Published July 15, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell are good friends of the station and have been on several times to talk about their business Beekman 1802. They launched the business in one of New York’s poorest counties with no funding and in the middle of a punishing recession.

They didn’t have much of a business plan, but they did have some timeless wisdom that Brent’s and Josh’s parents and grandparents taught them. The "greatest of all time" principles for good living that can also be used as a foundation for any business. That led them to the new book “G.O.A.T. Wisdom: How to Build a Truly Great Business--From the Founders of Beekman 1802.”

Tags
The Roundtable Dr. Brent Ridge josh kilmer-purcellBeekman 1802G.O.A.T. Wisdom: How to Build a Truly Great Business--From the Founders of Beekman 1802
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Book cover for "Felony Juggler" by Penn Jillette
    The Roundtable
    Street performers and bank robbers - Penn Jillette's "Felony Juggler"
    Joe Donahue
    Penn Jillette of the legendary magic duo Penn & Teller has just written a new novel, "Felony Juggler: A Crime Novel" in which a street performer finds himself enmeshed in a crime and must outwit his fellow conspirators in his greatest juggling act yet.
  • The Roundtable
    Joanna Sokol shares stories from the ambulance
    Joe Donahue
    Joanna Sokol’s life as a paramedic took her to three different counties: the casinos and trailer parks of the Nevada desert, the cozy beach town of Santa Cruz, and, eventually, the crowded tenements of San Francisco’s Tenderloin district.There are no clear villains or heroes in Sokol’s world, only a group of patients and medics who are doing their best in a deeply broken system.  She tells many stories of that time in the new book, “A Real Emergency: Stories from the Ambulance.”
  • The Roundtable
    Paul Reiser will be at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on 7/25
    Joe Donahue
    Comedian, actor, television writer, author, and musician Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most prolific creatives and voted by Comedy Central as one of the top 100 comedians of all time. He performs sold out stand ups and venues nationwide. He will be at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington Massachusetts on July 25th.