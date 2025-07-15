Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell's new book is "G.O.A.T. Wisdom: How to Build a Truly Great Business--From the Founders of Beekman 1802”

Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell are good friends of the station and have been on several times to talk about their business Beekman 1802. They launched the business in one of New York’s poorest counties with no funding and in the middle of a punishing recession.

They didn’t have much of a business plan, but they did have some timeless wisdom that Brent’s and Josh’s parents and grandparents taught them. The "greatest of all time" principles for good living that can also be used as a foundation for any business. That led them to the new book “G.O.A.T. Wisdom: How to Build a Truly Great Business--From the Founders of Beekman 1802.”