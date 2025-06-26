This morning, we talk about the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill and their new exhibition of artwork by Emily Cole, Thomas Cole’s daughter. The exhibition — titled “Emily Cole: Ceramics, Flora & Contemporary Responses” — will include the largest display of original painted porcelain and works on paper by Emily Cole ever shown since the 19th century.Her work is being presented within the Cole family’s historic home and studio alongside, and in conversation with, related works by eight, internationally celebrated, 21st-century artists.

Listen • 16:26