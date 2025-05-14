© 2025
The Roundtable

WAMC Uninterrupted Highlight: The Media Project

Published May 14, 2025 at 9:09 AM EDT

At a time when trusted, fact-based journalism is more essential than ever, WAMC remains strong thanks to the support of our members, underwriters, and community partners. Your contributions ensure that everyone in our region can access in-depth reporting, diverse voices, and cultural programming that informs, inspires, and connects us.

Sarah LaDuke speaks with WAMC’s Morning Edition host and multi-show producer, David Guistina, Former Editor of The Times Union, Substacker, WAMC Commentator and co-host of The Media Project Rex Smith, and Former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President of Editorial Development at the New York Press Association, and frequent contributor to WAMC’s Roundtable Panel and The Media Project Judy Patrick.

You can do two simple things today that make a real difference:

1. Rally Support for WAMC
Help us grow this incredible community by encouraging your friends, family, and colleagues to tune in, sign up for our newsletter, and follow WAMC on social media. Every new listener, every new supporter helps strengthen the mission we all share. This is not just fundraising—it’s friend-raising.

2. Make a Contribution.
If you’re able, consider making a donation today. Your support helps ensure that WAMC remains strong, independent, and free to all—especially at a time when reliable, fact-based journalism is more important than ever.

The Roundtable WAMCpublic broadcastingmedia project
  • The Roundtable
    WAMC Uninterrupted Highlight: News Department
    Joe Donahue speaks with WAMC's CEO Sarah Gilbert, WAMC's News Director Ian Pickus, WAMC's North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley, and WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes about the work of WAMC's News Department.
  • The Roundtable
    WAMC Uninterrupted Highlight: Vox Pop
    Joe Donahue and Sarah LaDuke speak with WAMC's Vox Pop host Ray Graf, and Vox-Poppers Rich Guthrie (Birds), Carrie O'Loughlin (Pets & Vets) and Greg Ward (Gardening.)
  • Media Project
    The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Miles, Ira
    David Guistina
    (Airs 05/09/25 & 05/11/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Miles and Ira talk about whether reporters should correct the President more aggressively when he makes false statements, whether niche journalism has a future, and much more.
  • Media Project
    The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Miles, David
    David Guistina
    (Airs 05/02/25 & 05/04/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Miles and David talk about President Trump’s first 100 days in office and his policies impacting free speech and the media, and much more.
  • Media Project
    The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian
    David Guistina
    (Airs 04/25/25 & 04/27/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Ian talk about WAMC taking a stand on behalf of open meetings, why the top producer at 60 Minutes says he can’t do the job anymore, and much more.