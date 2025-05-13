© 2025
The Roundtable

WAMC Uninterrupted Highlight: Vox Pop

Published May 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT

Joe Donahue and Sarah LaDuke speak with WAMC’s Vox Pop host Ray Graf, and Vox-Poppers Rich Guthrie (Birds), Carrie O'Loughlin (Pets & Vets) and Greg Ward (Gardening.)

The Roundtable WAMCpublic broadcastingVox Pop
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 5/12/25: Endovascular and neurosurgery With Dr. Alexandra Paul
    Joining us to discuss endovascular and neurosurgery is Dr. Alexandra Paul of the Albany Medical Health System. Ray Graf hosts.
    WAMC Uninterrupted Highlight: News Department
    At a time when trusted, fact-based journalism is more essential than ever, WAMC remains strong thanks to the support of our members, underwriters, and community partners. Your contributions ensure that everyone in our region can access in-depth reporting, diverse voices, and cultural programming that informs, inspires, and connects us.Joe Donahue speaks with WAMC’s CEO Sarah Gilbert, WAMC’s News Director Ian Pickus, WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley, and WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes about the work of WAMC's News Department.
    Vox Pop
    Birding with Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart 5/6/25
    Bird watchers rejoice! Julie Hart and Rich Guthrie are back to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 5/1/25
    "April showers bring may flowers," or so the saying goes. How does your garden grow? The gardeners are back to offer tips, hacks and advice. Ray Graf hosts.
    Vox Pop
    Pets and Vets with Dr. Carrie O'Loughlin 1/29/25
    Sarah LaDuke
    Here to take your pet health questions is Dr. Carrie O’Loughlin of Delmar Animal Hospital in Delmar, New York. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.