WAMC FM will periodically be on low power for tower maintenance
WAMC Uninterrupted Highlight: News Department

Published May 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT

At a time when trusted, fact-based journalism is more essential than ever, WAMC remains strong thanks to the support of our members, underwriters, and community partners. Your contributions ensure that everyone in our region can access in-depth reporting, diverse voices, and cultural programming that informs, inspires, and connects us.

Joe Donahue speaks with WAMC’s CEO Sarah Gilbert, WAMC’s News Director Ian Pickus, WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley, and WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes about the work of WAMC's News Department.

You can do two simple things today that make a real difference:

1. Rally Support for WAMC
Help us grow this incredible community by encouraging your friends, family, and colleagues to tune in, sign up for our newsletter, and follow WAMC on social media. Every new listener, every new supporter helps strengthen the mission we all share. This is not just fundraising—it’s friend-raising.

2. Make a Contribution.
If you’re able, consider making a donation today. Your support helps ensure that WAMC remains strong, independent, and free to all—especially at a time when reliable, fact-based journalism is more important than ever.

