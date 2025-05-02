© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC FM will periodically be on low power for tower maintenance
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Miles, David

By David Guistina
Published May 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/02/25 & 05/04/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Miles and David talk about President Trump’s first 100 days in office and his policies impacting free speech and the media, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickMiles ReedDavid GuistinaMedia Project on WAMCTrump administration
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina