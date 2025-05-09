The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Miles, Ira

© 2025
By David Guistina
Published May 9, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/09/25 & 05/11/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Miles and Ira talk about whether reporters should correct the President more aggressively when he makes false statements, whether niche journalism has a future, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
