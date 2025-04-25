The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 04/25/25 & 04/27/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Ian talk about WAMC taking a stand on behalf of open meetings, why the top producer at 60 Minutes says he can’t do the job anymore, and much more.