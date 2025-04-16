Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York continues its series of Handel opera productions this Saturday when “Giulio Cesare” opens at the historic hall. Opera director and Hudson resident R.B. Schlather’s production features early music band Ruckus, world-class opera actors, and improvised dance by Davon. Sung in Italian with English supertitles, Handel’s mega-hit from 1724 will have 6 performances at Hudson Hall. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, New York partnered with Hudson Hall to provide an artist residency.R.B. Schlather joins us along with Song Hee Lee - who, when on stage at Hudson Hall, will be Cleopatra in “Giulio Cesare” and Douglas Ray Williams - who will be Achilla.

