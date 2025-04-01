April is National Jazz Appreciation Month, and we’re excited to kick it off with our next guest, Bill McCann. Bill McCann is the longtime Host of “The Saturday Morning Edition of Jazz” on 90.9 FM, WCDB, the student-run radio station at UAlbany; he is the President of A Place for Jazz, which is a non for profit organization promoting world class jazz in the Capital District; and he is also the new host of “The WAMC Jazz Show” which airs on Saturday nights from 11:00 pm to midnight. McCann has recently taken over the gig for Tim Coakley, who retired as host after 38 years.There is a UAlbany Jazz Appreciation Month Festival taking place this coming Saturday, April 5th.

