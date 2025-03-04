Book Picks: Battenkill Books and The Bookstore in Lenox
This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA for our selections this week.
Connie Brooks:
- Raising Hare: A Memoir by Chloe Dalton
- Memorial Days: A Memoir by Geraldine Brooks
- Red Dog Farm: A Novel by Nathaniel Ian Miller
- Wild Dark Shore: A Novel by Charlotte McConaghy
Heather Boyne:
- The Philosophy of Spoons and Other Intimacies by Deborah Levy
- Embers of the Hands: Hidden Histories of the Viking Age by Eleanor Barraclough
- The Secret of Kells: The Graphic Novel Based on a film by Tomm Moore and Nora Twomey
- A Little Gaelic Kingdom by Timothy Robinson
Matt Tannenbaum:
- Owned: How Tech Billionaires on the Right Bought the Loudest Voices on the Left by Eoin Higgins
- Being Jewish after the Destruction of Gaza by Peter Beinart Knopf
- The Countess and the Nazi: An American Family’s Private War By Rick Hutto
- On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Katmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer Rick Steves
- The Notebook: A History of Thinking on Paper by Roland Allen