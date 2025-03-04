Book Picks: Battenkill Books and The Bookstore in Lenox

Marshall Karp's new book is "Don’t Tell Me How to Die." It is out tomorrow. As one blurb writer wrote: A razor-sharp domestic thriller about a dying woman’s desperate mission to handpick her husband’s next wife and she’ll stop at nothing to get the job done. Darkly funny and relentlessly suspenseful, Karp displays every skill as one of the greatest storytellers of our generation.

Listen • 25:25