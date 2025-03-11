© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks: Northshire Bookstore and Rough Draft Bar & Books

By Joe Donahue
Published March 11, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Stan Hynds from Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center, Vermont and Saratoga Springs, New York and Drew Broussard from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, New York.

Stan Hynds/Northshire:

  • Red Dog Farm by Nathaniel Ian Miller
  • The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven by Nathaniel Ian Miller
  • The Salt Stones by Helen Whybrow
  • Dream State by Eric Puchner
  • Beartooth by Callan Wink
  • Leaving by Roxana Robinson
  • Heartwood by Amity Gaige

 
Drew Broussard/Rough Draft:

  • My Lesbian Novel by Renee Gladman
  • One Message Remains by Premee Mohamed
  • The Watermark by Sam Mills
  • Sweet Fury by Sash Bischoff
  • The Body is a Doorway by Sophie Strand
  • Little Mysteries by Sara Gran

 

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
