Book Picks: Northshire Bookstore and Rough Draft Bar & Books
This week's Book Picks come from Stan Hynds from Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center, Vermont and Saratoga Springs, New York and Drew Broussard from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, New York.
Stan Hynds/Northshire:
- Red Dog Farm by Nathaniel Ian Miller
- The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven by Nathaniel Ian Miller
- The Salt Stones by Helen Whybrow
- Dream State by Eric Puchner
- Beartooth by Callan Wink
- Leaving by Roxana Robinson
- Heartwood by Amity Gaige
Drew Broussard/Rough Draft:
- My Lesbian Novel by Renee Gladman
- One Message Remains by Premee Mohamed
- The Watermark by Sam Mills
- Sweet Fury by Sash Bischoff
- The Body is a Doorway by Sophie Strand
- Little Mysteries by Sara Gran