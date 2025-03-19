Hudson Library hosts Rebecca Vilkomerson and Riham Barghouthi on 3/22

Rebecca Vilkomerson will be speaking at the Hudson Library at 3:30pm on March 22nd. The talk is titled “Community Responses to Israel’s U.S.-Supported War on Palestinians: Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Campaigns.” Rebecca was Executive Director of Jewish Voice for Peace for ten years. She will be joined for the talk by Riham Barghouthi, a Diplomat at Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

Rebecca’s new book, “Solidarity is the Political Version of Love,” explores what the politics of solidarity look like in practice, and asks how left-wing organizations can grow―in numbers and power―while remaining accountable to the broader movements of which they are a part?