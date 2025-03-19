© 2025
The Roundtable

Hudson Library hosts Rebecca Vilkomerson and Riham Barghouthi on 3/22

By Joe Donahue
Published March 19, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
Rebecca Vilkomerson will be speaking at the Hudson Library at 3:30pm on March 22nd. The talk is titled “Community Responses to Israel’s U.S.-Supported War on Palestinians: Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Campaigns.” Rebecca was Executive Director of Jewish Voice for Peace for ten years. She will be joined for the talk by Riham Barghouthi, a Diplomat at Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

Rebecca’s new book, “Solidarity is the Political Version of Love,” explores what the politics of solidarity look like in practice, and asks how left-wing organizations can grow―in numbers and power―while remaining accountable to the broader movements of which they are a part?

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
