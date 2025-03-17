© 2025
The Roundtable

Padraic Scanlan's "ROT: An Imperial History of the Irish Famine"

By Joe Donahue
Published March 17, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

While St. Patrick's Day is mostly a day of celebration – it also gives us an excuse to learn more about Irish history.

In his new book, "Rot: An Imperial History of the Irish Famine," Historian Padraic Scanlan debunks common myths about the Famine and traces the ecological and economic consequences to the crises of today, such as food insecurity and climate change.

The bleak lesson of the Famine is not that the British were deliberate perpetrators of starvation, but that they tried and failed to end Irish suffering by relying on the exploitative structures and faith in free markets and capitalist values that made the catastrophe possible in the first place.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
