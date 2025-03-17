© 2025
The Roundtable

Joyce Chaplin provides a new look at Benjamim Franklin in "The Franklin Stove: An Unintended American Revolution"

By Joe Donahue
Published March 17, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

Harvard History professor Joyce Chaplin’s new book, "The Franklin Stove: An Unintended American Revolution," is the story of this singular invention, and a revelatory new look at Benjamin Franklin, the Founding Father we thought we knew.

We follow Franklin as he promotes his stove in Britain and France, while corresponding with the various experimenters who discovered the key gases in Earth's atmosphere, invented steam engines, and tried to clean up sooty urban air.

Joyce Chaplin is the James Duncan Phillips Professor of Early American History at Harvard University, where she also holds affiliations with the Graduate School of Design and Center for the Environment.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
