Roxana Robinson at Northshire Bookstore in VT on 3/14

Roxana Robinson is the award-winning author of seven novels, three short story collections, and a biography of Georgia O’Keeffe. Her latest is the novel, "Leaving."

Northshire Bookstore co-owner Nicole Ihasz will interview Robinson about "Leaving" at the Manchester Center, Vermont location on 3/14.

What risks would you be willing to take to fall in love again?

The new novel navigates the chasm between responsibility and desire when two long-lost lovers reconnect.

Sarah and Warren’s college love story ended in a single moment. Decades later, when a chance meeting brings them together, a passion ignites threatening the foundations of their lives.



