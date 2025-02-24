© 2025
The Roundtable

Meredith Gansner provides a guide on depression in "Teen Depression Gone Viral Why Kids Are More Vulnerable Than Ever and How You Can Protect Your Child's Health and Happiness"

By Joe Donahue
Published February 24, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

Adolescent psychiatrist and parent Meredith Gansner’s new book is “Teen Depression Gone Viral Why Kids Are More Vulnerable Than Ever and How You Can Protect Your Child's Health and Happiness.” It is a guide that provides the latest information about depression in teens, with a special focus on digital media use.

What are the warning signs of depression in teens? When do social media and gaming habits cross the line into putting kids at risk? How can parents keep teens healthy and safe--without sledgehammering all their devices?

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
