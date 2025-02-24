Meredith Gansner provides a guide on depression in "Teen Depression Gone Viral Why Kids Are More Vulnerable Than Ever and How You Can Protect Your Child's Health and Happiness"

Adolescent psychiatrist and parent Meredith Gansner’s new book is “Teen Depression Gone Viral Why Kids Are More Vulnerable Than Ever and How You Can Protect Your Child's Health and Happiness.” It is a guide that provides the latest information about depression in teens, with a special focus on digital media use.

What are the warning signs of depression in teens? When do social media and gaming habits cross the line into putting kids at risk? How can parents keep teens healthy and safe--without sledgehammering all their devices?