A new edition of the classic art guide “The Artist’s Guide to Sketching” is hitting the shelves for a new generation

Since its release in 1982, “The Artist’s Guide to Sketching” has become a classic art guide for students and laypeople around the world. The book includes instruction and artwork by James Gurney and Thomas Kinkade - two students who would go on to fame with “Dinotopia” (Gurney) and as the “Painter of Light” (Kinkade).

Now there is a bold new edition of the groundbreaking book, freshly updated with a new introduction, archival photographs, and illuminating text to guide a new generation of illustrators.

James Gurney is an artist and author best known for his New York Times bestselling book series “Dinotopia,” detailing a fantastical world where humans and dinosaurs coexist. Gurney's original oil paintings have been shown in over 35 one-man exhibitions in museums such as the Smithsonian, the Norman Rockwell Museum, and the Delaware Art Museum.