A new edition of the classic art guide “The Artist’s Guide to Sketching” is hitting the shelves for a new generation

By Joe Donahue
Published February 24, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

Since its release in 1982, “The Artist’s Guide to Sketching” has become a classic art guide for students and laypeople around the world. The book includes instruction and artwork by James Gurney and Thomas Kinkade - two students who would go on to fame with “Dinotopia” (Gurney) and as the “Painter of Light” (Kinkade).

Now there is a bold new edition of the groundbreaking book, freshly updated with a new introduction, archival photographs, and illuminating text to guide a new generation of illustrators.

James Gurney is an artist and author best known for his New York Times bestselling book series “Dinotopia,” detailing a fantastical world where humans and dinosaurs coexist. Gurney's original oil paintings have been shown in over 35 one-man exhibitions in museums such as the Smithsonian, the Norman Rockwell Museum, and the Delaware Art Museum.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
