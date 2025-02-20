David Gessner chronicles the year-long odyssey of Flaco in "The Book of Flaco: The World's Most Famous Bird"

The story of Flaco, the Eurasian eagle-owl who escaped from Central Park Zoo, captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of followers around the world.

Flaco has been dubbed “the world’s most famous bird.” From the night in February of 2023 when vandals cut a hole in his cage until his death a year later in a courtyard on the Upper West Side, his is a story full of adventure and unexpected turns.

In his latest, "The Book of Flaco: The World's Most Famous Bird," Nature writer David Gessner chronicles the year-long odyssey of Flaco and the human drama that followed the owl.

Flaco’s urban adventure brought controversy, pitting those who felt he should be returned to the safety of the zoo against those who created the “Free Flaco” movement. To tell us more, we welcome David Gessner to the RT.