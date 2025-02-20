Casey Mulligan Walsh provides a moving testament to the power of love in "The Full Catastrophe: All I Ever Wanted, Everything I Feared"

Casey Mulligan Walsh will tell us about her new memoir, "The Full Catastrophe: All I Ever Wanted, Everything I Feared."

Orphaned at twelve and soon the only surviving sibling, Casey marries young and has three children, but her marriage isn’t the dream she envisioned. Ultimately, a divorce and custody trial propel her family into a catastrophe of a different sort, and each of her children suffers.

Struggling alongside them, she draws strength from spirituality. Then the unthinkable happens—her firstborn, Eric, dies at age twenty—and she’s left to make sense of her family’s collapse and the loss of her beloved boy.

In a moving testament to the power of love, "The Full Catastrophe " tells of a life of loss and sorrow transformed into one of hope and redemption.