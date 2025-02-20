© 2025
The Roundtable

Casey Mulligan Walsh provides a moving testament to the power of love in "The Full Catastrophe: All I Ever Wanted, Everything I Feared"

By Joe Donahue
Published February 20, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

Casey Mulligan Walsh will tell us about her new memoir, "The Full Catastrophe: All I Ever Wanted, Everything I Feared."

Orphaned at twelve and soon the only surviving sibling, Casey marries young and has three children, but her marriage isn’t the dream she envisioned. Ultimately, a divorce and custody trial propel her family into a catastrophe of a different sort, and each of her children suffers.

Struggling alongside them, she draws strength from spirituality. Then the unthinkable happens—her firstborn, Eric, dies at age twenty—and she’s left to make sense of her family’s collapse and the loss of her beloved boy.

In a moving testament to the power of love, "The Full Catastrophe " tells of a life of loss and sorrow transformed into one of hope and redemption.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
