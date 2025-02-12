© 2025
The Roundtable

Francine Prose's "1974: A Personal History"

By Joe Donahue
Published February 12, 2025 at 11:41 AM EST

The new book “1974: A Personal History” is the first work of memoir from New York Times Bestselling writer Francine Prose where she recounts a momentary but intense relationship she had with the troubled activist Anthony Russo, a galvanizing figure who paid a hefty psychic price for the leaking of the pentagon papers.

Prose digs deep into her memory framing her narrative around the nights in San Francisco when Russo would drive her through the city streets late at night with maniacal abandon telling her stories and bearing his soul. In Prose’s hands those untethered nights and the strange relationship with Russo becoming a mere reflecting urgent turbulent turning point in her generation’s history.

[Encore Airing]

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
