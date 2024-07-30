Book Picks - The Book House and The Bookloft
This week's Book Picks come from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, New York and Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts join us with this week’s Book Picks.
Cheryl:
- Beep by Bill Roorbach
- Your Caption Has Been Selected: More Than Anyone Could Possibly Want to Know About the New Yorker Cartoon Caption Contest by Lawrence Wood
- Soldier Sailor by Claire Kilroy - Libro FM audio by Simone Collins
- The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali
- No Two Persons by Erica Bauermeister
- Bad Monkey by Carl Hiaasen
- The Night We Lost Him by Laura Dave -- Sept. 17 – (Marysue Rucci Books)
- Trust Her by Flynn Berry
Giovanni:
- The Butcher Game by Alaina Urquhart
- The Dissonance by Shaun Hamill
- A Mask of Flies by Matthew Lyons
- Blood Like Mine by Stuart Neville
- Heads Will Roll by Josh Winning
- God of the Woods by Liz Moore