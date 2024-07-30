© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Book House and The Bookloft

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 30, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, New York and Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts join us with this week’s Book Picks.

Cheryl:

  • Beep by Bill Roorbach
  • Your Caption Has Been Selected: More Than Anyone Could Possibly Want to Know About the New Yorker Cartoon Caption Contest by Lawrence Wood
  • Soldier Sailor by Claire Kilroy - Libro FM audio by Simone Collins
  • The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali
  • No Two Persons by Erica Bauermeister
  • Bad Monkey by Carl Hiaasen
  • The Night We Lost Him by Laura Dave -- Sept. 17 – (Marysue Rucci Books)
  • Trust Her by Flynn Berry

Giovanni:

  • The Butcher Game by Alaina Urquhart
  • The Dissonance by Shaun Hamill
  • A Mask of Flies by Matthew Lyons
  • Blood Like Mine by Stuart Neville
  • Heads Will Roll by Josh Winning
  • God of the Woods by Liz Moore
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
