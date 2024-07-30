Book Picks - The Book House and The Bookloft

This week's Book Picks come from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, New York and Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts join us with this week’s Book Picks.

Cheryl:



Beep by Bill Roorbach

Your Caption Has Been Selected: More Than Anyone Could Possibly Want to Know About the New Yorker Cartoon Caption Contest by Lawrence Wood

Soldier Sailor by Claire Kilroy - Libro FM audio by Simone Collins

The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali

No Two Persons by Erica Bauermeister

Bad Monkey by Carl Hiaasen

The Night We Lost Him by Laura Dave -- Sept. 17 – (Marysue Rucci Books)

Trust Her by Flynn Berry

Giovanni:

