Benjamin Herold's “Disillusioned: Five Families and the Unraveling of America’s Suburbs”

In the new book “Disillusioned: Five Families and the Unraveling of America’s Suburbs,” journalist Benjamin Herold explores how hope, history, and racial denial collide in the suburbs and their schools.

“Disillusioned” braids these human stories together with local and national history to reveal a vicious cycle undermining the dreams upon which America suburbia was built. For generations upwardly mobile white families has extracted opportunity from the nations heavily subsidized suburbs. Then moved on when the bills for maintenance and repair came due.

Encore airing, originally ran in March 2024.