Tomorrow night, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York presents “An Evening with Tituss Burgess.Burgess is a marvelous singer and hilarious actor - with range in more ways than one. His Broadway credits include “Good Vibrations,” “Jersey Boys,” “Guys and Dolls,” and “Moulin Rouge!” In 2008, he originated the role of Sebastian in the Broadway adaptation of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”As for TV: We’ll start with an early credit: a recurring role as D’Fwan on NBC’s “30 Rock.”Burgess then bodied and embodied Titus Andromedon on Netflix’s “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Andromedon was a talented - though entitled and mostly unmotivated - performer and roommate to Ellie Kemper’s title character. Since breaking out (ahem) on "Unbreakable," Burgess’ career as an on-screen actor, voice actor and host has thrived.

