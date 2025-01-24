© 2025
The Roundtable

Ashokan Center's 2025 Winter Hoot festival

By Joe Donahue
Published January 24, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

Over the years, The Ashokan Center’s Winter Hoot has become a signature Hudson Valley event. The 12th edition is set for January 31 – February 2nd. The Winter Hoot is a three-day festival, a community celebration with music, food and activities.

Ruth Ungar who co-founded the Hoot with her husband, Mike Merenda describe it as, “kind of like a big house party.

The event begins with a Friday dinner, concert, and jam, continues with music, fun activities, and dancing all day/night on Saturday, and ends with yoga and a farewell singalong on Sunday.

winter hoot
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
