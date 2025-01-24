Ashokan Center's 2025 Winter Hoot festival

Over the years, The Ashokan Center’s Winter Hoot has become a signature Hudson Valley event. The 12th edition is set for January 31 – February 2nd. The Winter Hoot is a three-day festival, a community celebration with music, food and activities.

Ruth Ungar who co-founded the Hoot with her husband, Mike Merenda describe it as, “kind of like a big house party.

The event begins with a Friday dinner, concert, and jam, continues with music, fun activities, and dancing all day/night on Saturday, and ends with yoga and a farewell singalong on Sunday.