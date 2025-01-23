The New York State Craft Brewers Festival returns for its 10th year

The New York State Craft Brewers Festival in Albany will be taking place on Saturday, January 25th at the Desmond Hotel in Colonie, NY. Returning to Albany for its 10th year, the event brings together more than 50 breweries from every region of the state to showcase NYS craft beer in a truly one-of-a-kind environment.

Attendees will get to sample new flavors, styles and brands of craft beer that they wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to taste around Albany, poured by brewery owners and brewers themselves. The festival will feature beers of all styles, showcasing craft beer as diverse as the state itself, from breweries located throughout New York. This gives attendees a chance to sample brews from breweries they have yet to visit, or that don’t distribute within the region.

We are joined by Rachel McDermott - Owner/Farmer Dancing Grain Farm Brewery, Steve Parker Brewer/Co-Owner of Fidens, and Paul Leone Executive Director, NYS Brewers Assoc. to tell us more.